Jay Cutler isn’t the only Nashville sports figure testing the podcast waters.
First-year Tennessee State head football coach Eddie George has partnered with the Nashville Entrepreneur Center, a nonprofit for entrepreneurs and business leaders, to launch a five-episode mini-series called the A New Stage for the Circle Back podcast.
As part of the venture, George will interview several celebrities-turned-entrepreneurs who have found success in different areas of business. The mini-series will provide a behind-the-scenes look at how each guest switched career paths and navigated her or his new journey into entrepreneurship.
George himself made a similar career shift after retiring from the NFL. After earning his MBA degree from Kellogg University, George opened Eddie George’s Grille, a sports bar and restaurant in Columbus Ohio. He also founded the EDGE group, a team of landscape architects, planners and development consultants with offices in Nashville, Columbus, Toledo and Huntsville.
“Circle Back, A New Stage will showcase how celebrities develop and extend their brand into new chapters of their lives,” NEC CEO Jane Allen said in a release. “Nashville is full of celebrities and some venture into a new stage — entrepreneurship.
“As one of the EC’s missions is to share the story of the local entrepreneurs, we believe it’s important to capture the stories and share with our community as there are always bits of wisdom we can all learn from. While some may know the ‘celebrity,’ we hope these shows give you insight into another facet of each person. And we do believe you will learn a few things and be inspired.”
The first episode was released on Tuesday and featured country music artist Kix Brooks, who shares how he began working with former musical partner Ronnie Dunn, their rise to country music stardom and why he opened Arrington Vineyards south of Nashville.
The remaining four episodes will feature:
Sept. 7: Country music artist John Rich
Sept. 21: Grammy-award winning Christian artist Michael W. Smith
Oct. 5: Grammy-recognized songwriter and music producer Cliff Goldmacher
Oct. 19: New York Giants Super Bowl winning quarterback Eli Manning
