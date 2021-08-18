Hansel Emmanuel Donato Dominguez has plenty of highlight videos plastered on YouTube, and for good reason.
Standing 6-foot-5, Donato Dominguez can dunk, shoot three-pointers and flat out score. But what makes him all the more impressive is he does it all with just one arm.
And now, he has his first Division I scholarship offer to show for it.
“Blessed to receive my first D1 offer from Tennessee State University,” Donato Dominguez shared on Tuesday in a post on Instagram, where he has more than 638,000 followers. “Thank you for believing in my talents @coachpenny1.”
Donato Dominguez’s left arm was amputated when he was just 6 years old after it was trapped under a wall that collapsed where he lived in the Dominican Republic. He was trapped for two hours before his father, Hansel Salvador Donato, rescued him.
The incident may have ended any hope of a baseball career — the sport Donato Dominguez played at the time — but it didn’t stop him from following in his father’s footsteps. That’s when he picked up a basketball.
Eleven years later, the 17-year-old moved to the United States last year to play basketball at Life Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida. The Lions went 16-8 and Donato Dominguez averaged 25.9 points, 11 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 3.4 blocks and 2.6 steals per game, according to MaxPreps.
Attending a Christian school was near the top of the priority list for Donato Dominguez, who will tell anyone who listens why he lives his life according to what he believes God’s will is for him.
"God always has a purpose," Donato Domínguez told the Orlando Sentinel. "I am living His mission, what He wants me to do in this life. Everything I do, I do it with God first and for my family, they are everything [to me]."
