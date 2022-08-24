There has been a lot of fanfare surrounding the Tennessee State football program over the past few years.
Former Tennessee Titans legend and Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George joined on as head coach in 2021, leading the Tigers to a 5-6 record (including 3-3 in Ohio Valley Conference Play) during his first season at the helm.
Many comparisons have been made to fellow former NFL star Deion Sanders taking the reigns at Jackson State, but many indications point to the two having very different approaches.
George seems to be planning for the long haul at TSU, and the 2022 season will be another milestone in building the program back to its glory days. Let's unpack what the season has in store.
2021 Recap
The first season under a new head coach can be rocky, but considering George's lack of head coaching experience and the dire status of the previous few campaigns, 2021 can be viewed as successful.
Despite tough bookends to the year, with losses to Grambling State and Jackson State on the front end and to UT Martin, Austin Peay, and Mississippi State at the back, a 5-1 record during the middle of the slate brought TSU up to the middle of the pack.
With Austin Peay leaving the OVC, and new-to-Division I Lindenwood joining, some reshuffling of the conference pecking order could be in store. The Tigers were picked to finish fourth in the OVC preseason poll, but the talent is there for a higher finish.
Key Additions
The Tigers brought in some top talent for the 2022 season, including a new starting quarterback that the roster is very familiar with.
Former Austin Peay star Draylen Ellis will be the new starter under center. Ellis was named the league's Co-Freshman of the Year in 2020 and earned second-team All-OVC and Sophomore All-American honors last season after passing for a league-best 2,626 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Ohio State transfer K'Vaughn Pope will also be joining the fold. The former Buckeye linebacker was dismissed three games into the team's 2021 campaign. Previously, he had played in 33 games for Ohio State, compiling 19 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, five passes defensed, and two interceptions.
Key Losses
Ellis was brought in to replace last season's starter at quarterback Geremy Hickbottom. The Grambling transfer was second-team All-OVC last season after compiling over 2,000 total yards and 19 total touchdowns.
First-team All-OVC tight end Rodell Rahmaan, one of the team's top targets last season, earned an invite to the Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp this summer, but did not make the final roster.
Second-team All-OVC safety Cory Rahman also received a rookie minicamp invite, his to the Miami Dolphins, and suited up for the Michigan Panthers in the USFL.
Players to Watch
Former Cane Ridge Devon Starling could be a breakout star across the FCS landscape this season. The Antioch native earned earned Sophomore All-American honors in 2021 after combining for 1,112 all-purpose yards.
Starling, Ellis, and linebacker James Green were each named to the Black College Football Player of the Year Award watch list. Last season, Green earned first-team All-OVC honors after compiling 77 tackles, added one sack, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
Other preseason All-OVC players include wide receiver Zaire Thornton, offensive lineman Robert Lacey, return man Dayron Johnson, and defensive tackles Teray Jones and Tadarrius Patterson.
Johnson, a Springfield High School product, could especially make an impact as both a receiver and a return man. He found the end zone four times in 2021, including a 90-yard kick return score against SEMO.
Local Products
In addition to Starling and Johnson, there are a number of local high school products on the TSU roster.
Jashon Watkins - East Nashville
Heath Williams Jr. - Northeast
Jahsun Bryant - Cane Ridge
Dylan King - Oakland
Ken Garlington - Brentwood Academy
Martino Owens - Pearl Cohn
John Roberts IV - Tennessee Valley Prep (Nashville native)
Boogie Trotter - Tennessee Valley Prep (Nashville native)
Darius Harper - Ravenwood
James Reese IV - Cane Ridge
Zachery Drake - Maplewood
Detoye Adewole - Cane Ridge
Jaylen Moore - Stewarts Creek
Carson Buchanan - Cane Ridge
Chazan Page - Lipscomb Academy
Chandon Page - Peal Cohn
Alex Valbuena - Ezell-Harding
Mayson Harris - Pearl Cohn
Jaalon Gupton - Stratford
Christian Smith - Father Ryan
Josh Trueheart - Stratford
Matthew Phillips - Brentwood
Predicted Finish
With a tough start to the schedule (at No. 12 Eastern Washington, Jackson State, at Middle Tennessee) to overcome, a 6-5 overall mark seems reasonable. A winning overall record and a 3-2 record in conference play should be considered a successful season.
