A 16-10 loss in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic on Sept. 16 wasn’t Tennessee State University’s only loss to Grambling State this year.
GSU named TSU offensive coordinator Hue Jackson the school’s new head football coach on Friday, announcing the school had agreed to terms with the coach on a four-year deal. It’s Jackson’s first head coaching job since he was fired from the Cleveland Browns in 2018.
Jackson signed a one-year, $150,000 contract with TSU in April to run the Tigers’ offense under first-year head coach Eddie George. In his lone season as OC, TSU’s scoring offense improved from 18.4 points per game to 19.7, and the passing offense improved from 167.4 yards per game and four touchdowns in 2020 to 203.7 yards per game and 13 TDs in 2021.
Jackson’s previous college coaching experience includes assistant jobs at Pacific (1987-89), Cal State Fullerton (1990-91), Arizona State (1992-95), California (1996) and USC (1997-00).
The Grambling State job came open in November when GSU fired Broderick Fobbs, a three-time Southwestern Athletic Conference Coach of the Year who went 54-32 in eight years and won a Black college football national championship. But the Tigers chose to go in a different direction after finishing 3-7 in 2021.
"To have an opportunity to be one of the leaders of this institution to create the right environment for our players to be great students and great football players, I thought this would be second to none and that's why this is a tremendous opportunity,” Jackson said during his introductory press conference.
"...This is not gonna be a destination stop for me, I want to plant some roots here and I want this to be a part of my legacy.”
Several reports indicated Grambling initially wanted former Baltimore Ravens All-Pro safety Ed Reed to succeed Fobbs, but he turned the job down, leaving the door open for Jackson.
The former Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns head coach’s presence is already making an impact as he flipped former Oregon commit Jaron Waters from Southern Utah on Sunday. The Tigers also picked up commitments from 6-foot-4, 285-pound offensive lineman Bernard Johnson.
"Come to this environment because we're going to make it great," Jackson said of what his message is to future recruits. "We're doing everything we can to help you [players] chase every goal and aspiration that you have, in the classroom as well as on the football field. We're winners on the field and off."
