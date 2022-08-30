A trio of former Tennessee Titans, all teammates of Tennessee State football head coach Eddie George, will be joining a revamped Tigers broadcast this fall.
Keith Bulluck, Chris Sanders, and Brad Hopkins will be joining the TSU broadcast for the 2022 season, which begins on Saturday at Eastern Washington.
Bulluck is set to become the analyst for the ESPN+ broadcasts. He will be joined by MLB Network Radio and Sirius XM Sports anchor Dan Laing, who will be handling play-by-play duties.
Sanders is joining the team as the color analyst for the radio broadcasts, which are moving to The Game and will now be aired on either 94.9-FM or 102.5-FM. Local sports media veteran Greg Pogue will remain the radio play-by-play caller for the 11th season.
Hopkins will serve as the backup for both Bulluck and Sanders, filling in for Bulluck during the homecoming game against Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 8 and for Sanders during the season opener and closer. Sanders is an assistant coach at Montgomery Bell Academy, which will cause him to miss those two games.
Bulluck spent 10 of his 11-year NFL career with the Titans, earning three All-Pro nods and a Pro Bowl appearance. For his career, he compiled 1,088 tackles, 18 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, 13 fumble recoveries, 21 interceptions, and six defensive touchdowns.
Sanders played eight seasons with the franchise, racking up 177 catches for 3,285 yards and 17 touchdowns. He began his coaching career at CPA before moving on to MBA.
Hopkins was a fixture on the Titans/Oilers offensive line for 13 years, starting 188 of 194 games played. He was named an All-Pro in 2000 and a twice earned Pro Bowl honors.
