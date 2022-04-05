Nearly one year ago, Tennessee State University athletic director Dr. Mikki Allen stated he had a plan of attack for upgrading the amenities and fan experience at Hale Stadium.
On Monday, TSU got a step closer to making that goal a reality after the school announced it is exploring the possibility of installing artificial turf “in an attempt to make William J. Hale Stadium more versatile in the areas of competition, practice and other special events.”
Students, alumni and fans were sent emails on Monday morning with a survey asking for feedback on the possible addition of artificial turf. If the results demonstrate attendance would be higher for football games, TSU could begin installing the new turf as well as looking into other possible stadium upgrades such as improved lighting for night games.
Built in 1953, the 10,000-seat Hale Stadium sat unused from 1999 to 2012 before the school made some minor renovations to the venue in preparation of the 2012 season. TSU has split its home games between Hale Stadium and Nissan Stadium for the last nine seasons but played its full 2020 season at Hale Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shortly after being named TSU’s AD in 2020, Allen stated he planned to upgrade Hale Stadium in stages and was looking at other recently renovated Ohio Valley Conference venues such as Austin Peay’s Fortera Stadium and Tennessee Tech’s Tucker Stadium as examples.
The Tigers haven’t played a football game at Hale Stadium since April 2021. After playing their 2021 fall slate of home games at Nissan Stadium, TSU returns to its home stadium Oct. 1 against Lane College in the John Merritt Classic.
TSU’s homecoming on Oct. 8 against Bethune-Cookman will be played at Nissan Stadium. Venues for the remainder of the team’s home games against Eastern Illinois (Oct. 22), Southeast Missouri State (Nov. 5) and UT-Martin (Nov. 12) have not been announced yet.
