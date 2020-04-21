The Tennessee Sports Writers' Association has revealed its 2019-20 all-state girls basketball team.
Brentwood's Amelia Osgood was the lone choice in Class AAA, while Christ Presbyterian Academy's Carrington Washburn and Grace Christian Academy's Anna Smith represented Class D-II A.
Brentwood Academy's Maggie Brown and Blair Schoenwald were the Lady Eagles honored in Class D-II AA.
Below is the full list, courtesy of the TSWA.
Class AAA
Denae Fritz, Maryville, Jr.
Alasia Hayes, Riverdale, Sr.
Madison Hayes, East Hamilton, Sr.
Destinee Wells, Germantown Houston, Sr.
Se’Quoia Allmond, Whitehaven, Jr.
Carmen Taylor, Arlington, Jr.
Khamari Mitchell-Steen, Oak Ridge, Jr.
Bailey Trumm, Powell, Sr.
Amelia Osgood, Brentwood, Jr.
Julia Duncan, Tullahoma, Sr.
Gracie Dodgen, White County, Jr.
Anna Walker, Bradley Central, Sr.
Mallory Hampton, Rhea County, Sr.
Alasia Smith, Science Hill, Sr.
Jaycie Jenkins, Daniel Boone, Sr.
Class AA
Keeley Carter, Macon County, Sr.
Reagan Hurst, Upperman, Jr.
Khyla Wade-Warren, McNairy Central, Sr.
Tashun Bryson, Mitchell, Sr.
Chara Ferguson, Melrose, So.
Jalynn Gregory, Macon County, Jr.
Larose Morrow, Maplewood, Jr.
Olivia Koontz, Signal Mountain, Jr.
Jacelyn Stone, Meigs County, Jr.
Abbey Crawford, Sullivan Central, Sr.
Jada Harrison, Westview, Fr.
Ivy Bales, Gatlinburg-Pittman, Sr.
Tori Rutherford, Grainger, Jr.
Campbell Penland, Northview Academy, Jr.
Bailey Lee, Red Bank, Sr.
Class A
Tess Darby, Greenfield, Sr.
Chloe Moore-McNeil, Greenfield. Sr.
Karly Weathers, Loretto, So.
Takera Bland, Westwood, Fr.
Kendyl West, Oneida, Sr.
Bralyn McGaha, Cosby, Jr.
Jesse Jennings, Richland, Jr.
Kassie Monday, Clarkrange, Jr.
Kaylie Monday, Clarkrange, Jr.
Madison Williams, Wartburg, Sr.
Rainey Barber, Lookout Valley, Sr.
Lyndie Ramsey, Unaka, Fr.
Brooklyn Anderson, North Greene, So.
Madison Hart, Gibson County, So.
Adyn Swenson, Huntingdon, Sr.
Division II-A
Melaina Bone, Silverdale Baptist, Jr.
Macey Lee, Trinity Christian Academy, Sr.
Carrington Washburn, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Sr.
Brianna Hall, Tipton-Rosemark, Jr.
Megan Sanfratello, Tipton-Rosemark, Sr.
Jennifer Sullivan, The King's Academy, So.
Jordaynia Ivie, Lakeway Christian, Jr.
Ally Welfel, Goodpasture Christian, Sr.
Anna Smith, Grace Christian Academy-Franklin, Jr.
Kate Ford, Notre Dame, Sr.
Division II-AA
Raegyn Conley, Baylor School, Jr.
Dontavia Waggoner, Ensworth School, Sr.
Kaiya Wynn, Ensworth School, Jr.
Maxine Engel, Hutchison, Jr.
Braili Simmons, St. Agnes Academy-St. Dominic School, Sr.
Jazmin Williams, Knox Catholic, Fr.
Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth School, 8th grade
Maggie Brown, Brentwood Academy, Sr.
Blair Schoenwald, Brentwood Academy, Sr.
Addie Moore, Briarcrest Christian, Jr.
