For the next Home Page + Friends Happy Hour, singer/songwriter Tosha Hill will be performing virtually from home Thursday night, April 23 at 6 p.m. The show will be streaming live on the Williamson Home Page Facebook page.
Hill was born and raised in the south and currently resides in Florence, Alabama. Over the past few years, Hill has begun to immerse herself more into the Nashville music circuit in Tennessee. She is now an out-of-town frequenter of the Bluebird Café and has played with John Oates of Hall and Oates, with whom she now calls a good friend.
For more information about Hill, click here. https://www.toshahill.com/
