On Friday, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation will host the Never Forget parade and concert to recognize members of the military and first responders as Memorial Day approaches.
Nearly 750 local first responders and military families will be attending the events.
The parade will take participants down Broadway in downtown Nashville, ending at the Wildhorse Saloon, where the concert will take place. The family-friendly parade will feature first responders and bagpipers.
The concert at the Wildhorse Saloon will include performances by Old Dominion, Brantley Gilbert, Darryl Worley, Lee Brice and Willie Shaw. As a thank you, Tunnel to Towers has exclusively invited local first responders to the invite-only concert.
Tunnel to Towers CEO and Chairman Frank Siller will make several special announcements about the foundation's upcoming efforts and programs during the concert, including new details about the organization's Veteran Homelessness program, which seeks to eradicate homelessness amongst the U.S. Veteran community.
By the end of 2022, Tunnel to Towers will provide housing for over 500 veterans in Riverside, Calif., Los Angeles, Calif. and Phoenix, Ariz. The Foundation will also be working with U.S. VETS and the American Legion to provide comprehensive care, including mental health and addiction services, as well as skills training to homeless veterans, per the release.
The Foundation will also pay tribute to the life, legacy, and service of country music singer turned Franklin police officer, Jeff Carson, who recently died of a heart attack in March. Officer Carson’s family will be present for this moment of remembrance.
Through 2021, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has provided 450 mortgage-free homes to our nation’s first responders, veterans and their families. By the end of this year, the organization is set to bring the number of mortgage-free homes provided to 1,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.