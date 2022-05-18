Franklin Transit’s annual Tweens and Teens promotion will be returning for this summer beginning Wednesday, May 25.
Youth ages 12 to 18 can ride Franklin Transit’s fixed routes for half-price: one-way fares for 50-cents. Transit riders can maximize local intermodal transportation, as all fixed route transit vehicles are equipped with bicycle racks. The racks, designed for easy loading and unloading, are available at no extra charge.
With over 100 stops, tweens and teens can go to Independence Square, Williamson County Rec Center, Downtown Factory, Galleria Mall, Wal-Mart, the Williamson County Library, Columbia State Community College and so many more places, per the release.
“Our Tweens and Teens Summertime Special can save parents money, gas and time with their children riding Franklin’s public transit service throughout the city,” Debbie Henry, TMA Group executive director, said in a press release.
Transit service runs Monday through Saturday. Franklin’s transit service provides safe, affordable and timely transportation. All youth must be 12 years of age or older to ride the transit service without an adult. Routes and schedules can be obtained by visiting www.franklintransit.org or calling 615-628-0260.
The TMA Group describes itself as a regional leader in customizing environmentally friendly, multimodal solutions for employers and communities. The TMA Group manages and operates the Franklin Transit service.
