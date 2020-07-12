Two Brentwood residents were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Nashville early Saturday morning.
According to a Metro Nashville Police Department news release, Yogiraj Khandelwal, 28, and Lakshmi Kondepudi, 26, both of Brentwood, were killed just before 5 a.m. on Saturday when a 2019 Ford Mustang driven by Khandelwal crashed off of Edmondson Pike near Nippers Corner.
MNPD said that it's unknown why the car that was traveling south on Edmondson Pike left the right side of the road before striking the end of a guardrail and traveling through a ravine before coming to rest on its roof.
Both Khandelwal and Kondepudi were wearing seatbelts and police saw no indications of alcohol or drug use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.