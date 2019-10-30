Two Men and a Truck Brentwood-Franklin will partner with Kroger to hold their Fill-A-Truck community food drives across three Middle Tennessee locations from Thanksgiving Nov. 20-22.
The Nov. 20 food drive will be held at the Kroger at 237 East Main Street in Hendersonville; Nov. 21 at Kroger at 2946 South Church Street in Murfreesboro; and on Nov. 22 at Kroger at 203 Murfreesboro Road in Franklin with all proceeds to benefit GraceWorks Ministries.
Donors can help Two Men and A Truck and Kroger feed Williamson County and reach their goal of filling up a 26-foot truck full of food for GraceWorks Ministries by visiting either of the three Kroger location from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. where they will collect non-perishable goods.
Items in need include granola bars, Easy Mac, fruit/applesauce cups, jelly, stews, boxed meals and mashed potatoes, and personal hygiene/cleaning supplies.
For more information on Fill-A-Truck for Thanksgiving, call Haley Klages at the Brentwood-Franklin Two Men and A Truck at (615) 595-5929 or by emailing Haley.Klages@twomen.com.
Check out the Two Men and A TruckBrentwood-Franklin Facebook or Instagram pages for other ways to get involved.
For more information and a critical needs list visit twomenbrentwood-franklin.com.
Two Men and A Truck Brentwood-Franklin is located at 1715 Columbia Ave Ste 330 in Franklin.
