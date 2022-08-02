In the hours before the Friday deadline, two more men submitted applications to be considered as Tennessee’s next attorney general.
Culver Schmid, managing partner of Baker Donelson’s Knoxville office, and Jonathan Skrmetti, chief legal counsel to Gov. Bill Lee, are the final candidates to succeed AG Herbert Slatery, who decided not to seek another term.
Schmid and Skrmetti join former U.S. attorneys Donald Cochran and Mike Dunavant, Tennessee Registry of Election Finance head Bill Young and former state Rep. Jerome Cochran in the running. The Tennessee Supreme Court will interview the candidates on Aug. 8 and 9, with an appointment expected in time for a new term to begin Sept. 1.
Before joining Baker Donelson in 2012, Schmid practiced with Long, Ragsdale & Waters and Schmid, Jones & Meadows, both in Knoxville.
Prior to joining Lee’s team in 2021, Skrmetti was chief deputy attorney general, partner at Butler Snow and an assistant federal prosecutor. Slatery was legal counsel to then-Gov. Bill Haslam when the Supreme Court picked him to be attorney general.
