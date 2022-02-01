The Tennessee Titans began 2022 with just one player heading to the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 6.
Now, after injures to several starters, the Titans will have four representatives at Allegiant Stadium after defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and guard Rodger Saffold were added to the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster on Monday.
Simmons replaces Kansas City Chiefs tackle Chris Jones while Saffold swaps in for Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson. It’s the first Pro Bowl honor for both players.
The duo joins safety Kevin Byard, who was named a starter when the initial rosters came out, and Harold Landry, who was named as an injury replacement for defensive end Joey Bosa last week.
Simmons had a career-high 8.5 sacks this season, ranking third on the team behind Landry (12) and Denico Autry (9). He also added 54 tackles, 25 QB pressures, 16 QB hits, 12 tackles for loss, 10 QB hurries and six passes defensed. Simmons ranked fifth among all defensive tackles in sacks, sixth in QB hurries and seventh in QB pressures.
The third-year DT had eight tackles and three sacks in Tennessee’s divisional round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago. He had two additional sacks that were negated due to penalties.
Saffold started 15 of 17 games this season, playing 82 percent of Tennessee’s offensive snaps. He allowed just two sacks all season and registered only five penalties.
Autry, left tackle Taylor Lewan, linebacker/special teams ace Ola Adeniyi and long snapper Morgan Cox are Tennessee’s Pro Bowl alternates.
The 2022 Pro Bowl will take place at 2 p.m. CST on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
