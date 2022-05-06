Two new Williamson County elementary schools have added principals, per inFocus.
Bethesda principal will lead new Spring Hill elementary
Bethesda Elementary Principal Jill Justus has been selected to open one of the district’s newest elementary schools on Wilkes Lane in Spring Hill.
“Jill has been a fixture in the southern part of the county for the past two decades, and she knows the Spring Hill area well,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “She has proven herself as a leader in our district, and I know she is more than ready to take on the challenges of opening a new elementary school.”
Justus has been in education for 23 years and with Williamson County as a teacher, system-wide mentor and administrator for the past 20 years. She has been the principal of Bethesda for the past four and a half years. Prior to that time, she was an assistant principal at Chapman’s Retreat Elementary for seven and a half years. She has also taught at Heritage Elementary, Chapman’s Retreat Elementary and Spring Station Middle schools.
“It has been a tremendous honor to serve the students, teachers, staff and families in the Bethesda community,” said Justus. “Although saying goodbye to Bethesda will be difficult, I am excited to be a member of the team laying the foundation for Spring Hill’s newest learning community. I look forward to meeting future students and families as we embark on this new journey together.”
Justus earned her Bachelor’s in Elementary Education from Middle Tennessee State University and her Master’s in Educational Leadership from Trevecca.
She will begin her new role July 1. The school is scheduled to open for the 2023-24 school year.
Nolensville leader to take on new role in eastern WillCo elementary
Nolensville Elementary Principal Amanda Fuller will be in a new role next year as principal of an elementary school set to open in the eastern part of Williamson County in the 2023-24 school year. Superintendent Jason Golden made the announcement May 4.
“Amanda is the perfect person to open this new school,” said Golden. “She has served the last four years leading Nolensville Elementary, and her experience and expertise will allow for a smooth opening for the entire school community.”
Fuller began her career in WCS as a substitute teacher. She taught at Grassland Middle and Allendale Elementary before joining Nolensville Elementary in 2014 as an assistant principal. She was named principal in January of 2018.
“Words can’t express my love for the Nolensville community,” said Fuller. “The students, faculty, parents and community have been amazing and it’s been a privilege to work alongside them to ensure that students soar. While I will miss Nolensville greatly, I’m extremely excited and honored to begin this new adventure.”
Fuller earned her bachelor’s, master’s and education specialist degrees, all from Middle Tennessee State University.
