Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee has welcomed two new physician assistants, Doug Eastham and Hayley Mowery, to its growing list of health care providers.
Eastham will serve as a certified physician assistant to Dr. Casey Davison. He joins the BJIT family with an undergraduate degree in speech communications from Southern Illinois University and a Master of Medical Sciences degree from Mercer University. He is also a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants. In his new role, Eastham will assist Davidson in providing care to Bone and Joint Institute’s orthopaedic spine surgery patients.
Mowery also joins as a certified physical assistant to Dr. Geoff Watson. A Nashville native, Mowery graduated from the University of the Tennessee with an undergraduate degree in global studies before furthering her education at Trevecca Nazarene University, where she completed her Master of Science degree in medicine.
She is certified through the National Commission on Certification on Physician Assistants and also holds many additional certifications such as Advanced Trauma Life Support, Advanced Life Support, Basic Life Support and Advanced Cardiac Life Support.
“We are proud to continue to expand our team of talented health care providers,” Bone and Joint Institute CEO Darren Harris said in a press release. “Our physician assistants play an important role in the experience and outcomes of the patients who trust us with their orthopaedic health needs. We are pleased to have Doug and Hayley on board.”
