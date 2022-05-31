Two speakers from the inaugural event of TEDxFranklin in March have found that their presentations have gone global.
Franklin residents Bob Hutchins and Amy LaGrant learned recently that their talks have been highlighted to be shared with TEDx's 34 million subscribers.
As a spokesperson for TED said, "they represent valuable and timely ideas for our global audience."
Hutchins and LaGrant were among 12 speakers who participated in the first TEDxFranklin held March 21 at the Franklin Theatre. That event featured a range of speakers, from a couple of high school students to a longtime community leader, from a cellist and chamber musician to a marketing professional and advocate for seniors.
"I'm super proud of all of our speakers and their talks,” Jacquie Jordan of TVGuespert, who was curator of the TEDxFranklin, said in a press release. “It is also an honor that two of our local speakers have been elevated by TED to the TEDx worldwide platform. This is remarkably impressive and something Franklin can be proud of, especially for an inaugural event."
Hutchins, a writer, speaker and businessman whose TEDxFrankiln topic was “Ambiguous Loss & Tragic Optimism: Our Journey through Collective Grief,” is also currently being featured on the TEDx You Tube page under Editor’s Picks. His video was pacing at a thousand views an hour, according to the release.
LaGrant, a leading marketing and gerontology professional, presented “One Journey to Create A New World for Dementia.” Her talk will be the next to be launched by TED for TEDx.
Those interested can see more by subscribing to TEDx on YouTube or the TEDxFranklin website where all the TEDxFranklin inaugural event talks will be posted.
