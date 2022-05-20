Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee continues to expand its services to meet the growing needs of the regions with the additions of Justin Brothers, physical therapist, and Jeff Gandy, occupational therapist.
Brothers, DPT, developed an interest in orthopaedic rehabilitation during his five years spent in the United States Navy as a search and rescue swimmer. With a deep passion for sports and fitness, he spends his time outside the clinic running, woodworking, watching football or spending time with his family.
Gandy, OTR/L, CHT, OTD, will serve Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee as a certified hand therapist and registered and licensed occupational therapist. In his new role, Gandy looks forward to helping patients gain the best experience and result through the rehab process.
“We are excited to welcome Justin and Jeff to our team,” said Dave Kempfert, PT, director of Rehabilitation Services. “Their unique skillsets and passion for their work will benefit both our patients and our greater community.”
Brothers completed his training at Nashville’s Belmont University, earning a bachelor’s and doctorate in exercise science from the institution.
Gandy, who has been working with upper extremity conditions and injuries since 2004, holds a number of degrees, including both a master’s and a doctorate in occupational therapy from Belmont University.
Click here for more information on Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee.
