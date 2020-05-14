Shares of Tractor Supply are a rare breed these days, sitting just a few percentage points from their 52-week highs. So it’s no surprise a number of the farm and ranch products specialist’s top executives are taking a few chips off the table.
The latest to do so were CFO Kurt Barton and Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing, who late last month also lightened their stakes in the Brentwood-based company. Via predetermined trading plans, the duo this week booked combined profits of more than $700,000 on some of their stock option holdings.
Barton’s plan on Monday booked a profit of a little more than $274,000 by exercising 12,500 options that would have expired in early 2026 and then selling the same number of shares. The plan set up by Korzekwa last November on Tuesday exercised about 17,100 options that would have expired in 2025 and 2026 and sold the commensurate number of shares. Her gain was nearly $423,000.
Tractor Supply shares (Ticker: TSCO) finished Wednesday’s session at $106.50, down about 1 percent on the day. They have climbed about 15 percent year to date, buoyed by higher demand for the retailer’s assortment of supplies and gear for gardening and farming during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
