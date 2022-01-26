U.S. Urology Partners, a Nolensville-based health care firm, has added a new title and face to its C-suite. Scott Clatur, who formerly served as Built Technologies’ head of people, has joined the group as its chief people officer, according to a release.
“It’s an honor to join an organization with such an important mission and at such a critical time. When you invest in people, people invest in you,” Clatur said. “What I have seen of the culture in the U.S. Urology Partners shows true commitment to not only serving all of our team members, but also supporting one another as colleagues.”
During his time at Built Technologies, was responsible for hiring and retaining talent during a period when the company was growing its workforce rapidly. Prior to his position at Built, Clatur served in various senior roles at companies including Visual Lease, Health Quest, Henry Ford Health System and Best Buy.
Founded in 2018, U.S. Urology Partners touts itself as the nation’s largest independent provider of urology and related specialty services, including general urology, surgical procedures and cancer treatment. While its corporate offices are in Nolensville, its 24 practice partners are spread across New York and Ohio.
“His leadership will be crucial in helping us shape our future workplace and employee experience strategy while growing and developing the most important part of our company’s business, our people,” U.S. Urology CEO Corina Tracy said in a release.
