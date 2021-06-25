Studio Tenn Theatre Company and Artists Lounge Live have joined together to present “Elvis My Way” Aug. 6-8 at the Sondra Morris and Robert N. Moore Center for Arts and Entrepreneurship, 336 Ernest Rice Lane in Franklin.
The show stars Brandon Bennett, who appeared in Chicago’s “Million Dollar Quartet.”
He “does the impossible,” according to a press release from Studio Tenn, “delivering a spine-tingling Elvis tribute that is fresh, powerful and right on time. With his authentic southern charm, glorious voice, and powerful moves Bennett was named 'Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist' by Elvis Presley Enterprises at Graceland.
“His breathtaking retrospective traverses the King's career: the Rock n’ Roll nativity of the ’50s, the iconic comeback of the ’60s, and the legendary lounge acts of the ’70s. Hits include ‘Blue Suede Shoes,’ ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love,’ ‘Suspicious Minds,’ and many more.”
Tickets are priced at $65 for reserved premium seats and $50 for general admission seats. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here or calling the box office at 615-541-8200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.