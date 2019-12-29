Williamson County has the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.2% — down 0.1 of a percentage point when compared to October, according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
New data shows there are 91 counties across the state with rates less than 5% and only four counties with rates greater than 5%.
“It’s very encouraging to have so many counties with unemployment rates below 5 percent during November,” said TDLWD Commissioner Jeff McCord. “As we moved closer to the busy holiday season, more Tennesseans were taking home paychecks, which is the ultimate goal.”
The release also says unemployment dropped in more than one-third of Tennessee’s 95 counties in November. Rates decreased in 38 counties, remained the same in 24 counties and unemployment increased in 33 counties during the month.
More on unemployment
Davidson County has the second-lowest unemployment rate for the month at 2.3%, which is the same as it was in October.
Cheatham and Rutherford counties both have a rate of 2.4%. For Cheatham County, that represents an increase of 0.1 of a percentage point. Rutherford County’s rate did not change between October and November.
Clay County experienced an increase in unemployment, giving the county the state’s highest unemployment rate. Its rate jumped from 5.2% in October to 5.9% in November.
Hancock, Hardeman and Bledsoe Counties follow Clay County with rates of 5%. Hancock County’s rate dropped one-half of a percentage point, Hardeman County is down 0.1 of a percentage point and Bledsoe County is up by 0.3 of a percentage point.
Statewide, seasonally adjusted unemployment was down 0.1 of a percentage point when compared to October, setting the November 2019 rate at 3.3%.
The United States’ unemployment rate for November is 3.5%, 0.1 of a percentage point lower than it was in October.
The November 2019 unemployment data for each of Tennessee’s counties can be found by following this link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.