United Community Bank, formerly known as Reliant Bank, celebrated an opening in Brentwood and its expansion into Tennessee with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Williamson, Inc. Monday afternoon.
Regional Market President, Michael Williams, Retail Banking Executive, Robyn Medley, as well as bank managers and workers, gathered at the new location to discuss their appreciation for the Brentwood community and their excitement to serve at this new location.
“With our partnership with United Community Bank, the bank has now grown from a $3 billion institution to a $20 billion institution covering the southeast,” Williams said. “This allows us to provide additional services for more capacity than before but still the same great service you’d expect from live associates.
“Service is the core of who we are as a bank and as your bankers. We appreciate you continuing to trust us with your financial needs and look forward to gaining more trust with more clients in the Middle Tennessee market… We’d love the opportunity to earn your business.”
Robyn Medley spoke next and echoed many of Williams’ sentiments.
“We really really want to continue to focus on our community so we really appreciate the outreach and just the presence of all of you today,” Medley said. “That means a lot to us and we, in turn, want to continue to service you and take care of all of your financial needs.”
On Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, the bank will hold its first-ever career fair for anyone who is interested in a career at the bank.
Michael Williams, Robyn Medley and the VP, Talent Development Manager, Zina Harris, as well as numerous other regional bank managers and branch managers, will be at the fair to answer questions and discuss opportunities.
United Community Bank is located at 1736 Carothers Parkway, Suite 100, Brentwood, TN 37027. It is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, click here.
