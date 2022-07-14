United Community Bank is celebrating its expansion into Tennessee on Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Brentwood location, and a two-day career fair to follow.
The career fair will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on July 19 and 20.
“We have a two-pronged approach to our goal for this career fair,” Zina Harris, United Community Bank’s VP, Talent Development Manager, said. “One, United Community Bank is new to the community and we want to shine the spotlight on our organization for awareness, brand recognition and to really showcase the fact that we are an award-winning premier employer.
“We recognize that it’s become a benefit to us to talk to talent about the various career paths in banking… A common misconception is if I go to work for a bank, I’m going to be a banker… Talent can be applied in so many different roles. It can vary from underwriting to commercial relationship managers to IT and system analyst support.”
At the career fair, which is the first of its kind for United Community Bank, there will be various ambassadors to speak on what a day in the life at the bank looks like and to answer any questions of interested candidates. A few representatives who will be at the fair include Harris, Michael Williams, Regional Market President and Robin Medley, Retail Banking Executive, as well as numerous regional bank managers and branch managers.
“We are excited to introduce United Community Bank into our community,” Michael Williams, Regional Market President, said in a press release. “At United, serving our local communities is our main priority, both as a financial services partner and through opportunities to give back. We look forward to serving our friends and neighbors in the Brentwood area and throughout Middle Tennessee.”
All interested candidates are encouraged to bring a resume. There will be individuals onsite to conduct preliminary interviews, and Human Resources representatives to answer questions regarding benefits and rewards.
Those who are interested but are unable to attend the fair can also take a look at United Community Bank’s careers page for details on the various positions available, both behind the scenes and customer-facing.
“We are so grateful for the welcome that we’ve had for our community, and we believe that serving our community goes beyond banking,” Harris said. “Serving our community can be in the form of opportunities for careers and to be able to create that opportunity to support our businesses and our families and our friends."
United Community Bank is located at 1736 Carothers Parkway, Suite 100, Brentwood, TN 37027.
