The 21st District Recovery Court (Recovery Court) shared Wednesday that United Community Bank is Eat the Street’s 2022 presenting sponsor, per a press release.
Described as Williamson County’s premier food truck festival, Eat the Street says it has been a family friendly tradition since 2011 and returns to Franklin’s Bicentennial Park on May 6, 2022, following scheduling changes the past two years.
“We could not be more pleased to have United Community Bank as our presenting sponsor,” said Recovery Court Board President Jeff Moseley. “These types of partnerships ensure the long-term viability of Recovery Court, bringing resources and energy to fuel our mission as we assist participants to beat addiction, reunite with their families and return as productive members to the community. We look forward to a long relationship with United Community Bank in bettering our community.”
Greenville, South Carolina-based United Community Bank, which acquired Reliant Bank in 2021, says it entered the Middle Tennessee market with the goal to keep and strengthen Reliant’s ties in the community.
“We’re happy to be part of a great event that is not only a fantastic day for the entire community, but one that supports a cause that is so important,” said United Community Bank Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton. “We look forward to this being the first of many community partnerships in the Middle Tennessee area.”
21st District recovery court describes itself as a nonprofit organization that helps end the cycle of addiction in our community by providing accountability and compassion to non-violent offenders in the criminal justice system.
As Recovery Court’s primary fundraiser, the funds raised through sponsorships and vendor fees enable the nonprofit to continue to provide program participants with the services, treatment and supervision they need to successfully manage their recovery, per the release.
Since its first class in 2004, more than 250 participants have graduated from the two-year program, demonstrating their commitment to be free from addiction and live healthful lifestyles.
“These programs are essential to helping our neighbors and neighborhoods. I encourage other businesses to join us in our efforts,” said DeVan Ard, United Community Bank Tennessee State President. “It really does make a difference to support the place you call home.”
Eat the Street is now accepting food vendor applications.
Those interested in participating may leave a message on the event’s Facebook page: facebook.com/EatTheStreetFest.
For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Amy Gray at Gray Public Relations, [email protected].
