United Way is looking for volunteers to provide free tax preparation services in Williamson County starting the last week of January as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) free tax prep program.
According to a news release, VITA volunteers offer free tax preparation services to individuals and families who earned $66,000 or less per household in 2019, and volunteers are needed for a variety of roles such as greeters/intake specialists and tax preparers.
Volunteers will also help qualifying individuals receive important credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Child Tax Credit (CTC) that lift millions out of poverty each year.
Last year throughout Middle Tennessee, VITA volunteers completed 14,750 returns, helping taxpayers save more than $3.9 million in tax preparation fees and bringing more than $20 million in federal refunds back to the community.
For the 2018 tax year, the average gross income of residents receiving VITA tax services in Williamson County was $26,582.
Volunteers can register for orientation and training at volunteerforvita.org or contact Im Cashen at icashen@uwwc.org for more information.
Many volunteers begin with no previous tax experience and they can receive classroom training by IRS-certified volunteers.Online self-study options are also available.
First-year volunteers usually start with a one-hour orientation and a seven-hour tax law class. Returning volunteers or individuals with tax preparation experience usually attend the Tax Law Training.
Tax professionals (CPAs, CFPs, and enrolled agents) can earn up to 18 continuing education credits.
In 2020, United Way is partnering to operate 24 VITA sites throughout Middle Tennessee, including five in Williamson County.
Residents can find the nearest VITA site in their community and more information about the program by visiting UnitedWayFileFree.com or through United Way’s 211 Helpline by texting their ZIP code to 898211.
For more information about United Way of Williamson County, visit uwwc.org or follow United Way on Twitter at @UWWilliamsonCo.
