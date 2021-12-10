The Ohio Valley Conference may have lost four schools this year to conference realignment but the Brentwood-based conference will soon have a new member.
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock was announced as the OVC’s newest member on Thursday and will leave the Sun Belt and join its new conference on July 1, 2022.
UALR will be the OVC’s ninth member, joining Eastern Illinois, Morehead State, Murray State, SIUE, Southeast Missouri, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, and UT-Martin.
“The OVC is delighted to add Little Rock to its membership, given its history of competitive success and its commitment to student-athletes,” said OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche. “As we discussed the process of membership, there was an immediate acknowledgment that the values of our conference and their institution align. Our intention is to create a long-lasting partnership that will enhance the student-athlete experience and strengthen the competitive success of the entire OVC.”
The conference will lose Belmont to the Missouri Valley Conference, Jacksonville State to Conference USA, and Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky to the ASUN in 2022.
Little Rock has 50 conference championships and 40 NCAA postseason appearances across its 15 athletics programs since joining Division I — 21 of which coming from men’s and women’s basketball.
“I am very excited about our opportunity to join the Ohio Valley Conference as we look ahead to the future of Little Rock Athletics,” UALR Athletic Director George Lee said. “In doing our research of the Ohio Valley Conference, the history and tradition of the league made it an enticing new conference home for our Trojan athletic programs as we look forward to adding our mark to the history of the OVC.”
