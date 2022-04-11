The Escape Game co-founder Jonathan Murrell was unsure if his business would find its way out of the financial chaos caused by the pandemic.
COVID-19 lockdowns temporarily closed the company’s 18 storefronts and Murrell and co-founders James Murell and Mark Flint made the difficult decision to furlough more than 500 of the company’s 550 employees.
But the Nashville-based business was able to survive by taking its traditional in-person experience online and developing a host of digital games. The pivot unlocked a new digital revenue stream, with which the company plans to expand.
The Escape Game is not abandoning its traditional in-person experiences. In fact, the company has plans to open seven more physical locations this year in various states and has already hired more than 300 employees to support the growth. Today, The Escape Game has 23 storefronts and more than 800 employees.
In a conventional Escape Game experience, visitors have 60 minutes to explore carefully crafted spaces where they must find clues, solve puzzles and piece together stories to complete a mission, which usually involves escaping a themed room. Prices range from $28 to $34 depending on the size of the group, the location and the room.
Three months after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the United States, The Escape Game began offering virtual experiences. Escape Game employees called game guides acted as live avatars in one of the company’s physical locations. Online players and teams would direct the “avatar” via Zoom, telling them to jump, open a door or any action to help solve the puzzle. Companies looking for team-building activities and families who couldn’t spend time together in person due to social distancing guidelines connected over the virtual experience.
“The virtual experiences allowed us to bring our staff back before people could come in,'' Murrell said. “This was especially at our locations, like in California, whose restrictions lasted months longer than say our Tennessee or Florida stores.”
The success of the virtual experiences hinted to The Escape Game owners that there may be more to virtual experiences. Murell and his partners recruited George Livingston, a seasoned developer to launch a whole new brand — Team Building Hub — focused exclusively on virtual games. Today, Livingston oversees a virtual operations team of 35 members who have built 10 online games.
The Murrells and Flint caught the escape room bug in 2013 after Flint and his family participated in an escape room experience on a vacation in London. Flint told the brothers — who at the time were looking to start a new venture — about these so-called escape rooms popping up around Europe.
The two were intrigued. Two weeks later, the Murrells and Flint hopped on a plane to Hungary — where, Murell said, escape games first became popular.
“It was basic — more or less a room with boxes, locks and puzzles,” Murell says. “By today’s standards of escape rooms, it was a tremendously uninteresting game, but we loved it.”
That night, the trio decided they would open an escape room of their own in Nashville. Two months later, in March 2014, they did just that in Berry Hill.
Murrell said he and his partners built their first escape room for $5,000. That figure is laughable today, he added. Now the company spends roughly $2 million building and opening each new location — a figure he said is about five to eight times the industry average.
“We build experiences that have an incredible story with Hollywood-level sets, incredibly advanced technology and great puzzles,” Murell said.
Within two months of opening, The Escape Game became the number one experience on Tripadvisor in Nashville. At the time, Murell said, Tripadvisor was the one of the most popular ways for people to find activities in areas.
Unlike most escape game developers — who often rent or buy abandoned industrial buildings in off-the-beaten path areas — Murrell said he and his partners look for spaces in dense, highly trafficked areas.
“Eighty-five percent of our customers dine before or after the experience,” Murrell said. “It’s an experience. It’s not something people do everyday — it's a date night, a family or company outing that people plan the whole evening or day around.”
