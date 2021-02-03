As part of its 20th annual Black Tie event scheduled for Saturday in a virtual setting, the African American Heritage Society is engaging the community by sponsoring a best-dressed contest in three different categories.
Judges will be considering best-dressed couple, best-dressed single male and best-dressed single female. There is no fee to enter the contest.
Contestants must post their pictures taken Saturday night on the African American Heritage Society Facebook page between 6-6:30 p.m. The photos cannot be from previous Black Tie events.
There will be six judges that will view the photos: Manuel Cuevas, fashion designer; Alex Denis, WKRN News 2 journalist; Jo Ellen McDowell, philanthropist; Celeste Ware, agent with Farmers Insurance and AAHS Young Leader’s Network member; Nick Murdic, Early Learning specialist, Tennessee State University; and Lori & Shelby Mitchell, reigning Mrs. & Mrs. AAHS. The winners of the contest will receive a $50 gift card and a free ticket to the 2022 Black Tie Affair.
This year’s event will be different because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it still serves the same purpose — raising funds that support AAHS and the McLemore House Museum, whose mission is to chronicle the lives and contributions that African Americans have made and to preserve and protect the African American Heritage and history in the community.
The theme for the 2021 Black Tie event is “We Stand United.” Donations to AAHS are tax-deductible and may be made online through the McLemore House Museum website or by check, made payable to African American Heritage Society, and mailed to P. O. Box 1053, Franklin, TN, 37065.
Sponsoring this year’s event are: Williamson Medical Center (presenting), Animalia, BrandMETTLE, Lee Company, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Drury Inn, Williamson Real Estate, Buerger, Moseley & Carson, Pinnacle Bank, Williamson County Republican Party, Calvin & Marilyn Lehew, 906 Studio, Tracy & Bill Frist Community Foundation, David Garrett, Cheatham, Palermo & Garrett, Emily Magid, Crowder Trucking, Williamson County Democratic Party, city of Franklin, John & Marianne Schroer, Mayor Ken & Linda Moore, RNM Management, Tennessee Valley Homes, The Drury Group, BGA and PLA Media.
Media sponsors for the event are Franklin/Brentwood Home Page, Southern Exposure, The Tennessean, The Tennessee Tribune, WAKM, Williamson Herald and Your Williamson.
