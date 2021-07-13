The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County will be hosting its sixth annual T.E. Murdic Scholarship Prom Saturday at 6 p.m. at Embassy Suites in Franklin.
The scholarship prom is the main fundraiser for the Tom E. Murdic Educational Scholarship, which was created in March 2015 by the African American Heritage Society to honor and support a high school senior in the Williamson County community in the form of a $1,000 educational scholarship toward their college education. The scholarship is named in memory of Franklin native and Thomas Murdic, who died March 6, 2015.
Alma McLemore, current president of the AAHS, said Murdic left a “great legacy.”
“[He] was a community leader and AAHS board president for many years,” she said in a press release. “In addition to monetary support to an individual each year, AAHS’s hope is that the scholarship will provide an opportunity to educate youth in the community on African American history in Franklin and Williamson County and hopefully get them involved and interested in the rich history here.”
Realizing the importance of a quality education and appreciating how far African Americans have come in the education arena, the desire of the board of directors of AAHS is to give back to the youth in the community with this effort. The application process for the year 2021-2022 will be open Oct. and will be due by March 1, 2022.
“The organization was pleased to see some previous scholarship winners as well as current recipients of the scholarship volunteering at the Juneteenth Celebration on June 19 at Pinkerton Park, where they witnessed a memorable event in the unveiling of the Juneteenth marker,” McLemore added.
Shelby and Lori Mitchell are the reigning Mr. & Mrs. AAHS of the African American Heritage Society. Since no event was held last year and no contest this year due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, the couples fundraising portion of the event is eliminated this year. It will resume next year, and married couples who are interested in running for 2022 should contact http://[email protected].
The money raised along with donations from sponsors and the community enabled AAHS to award $1,000 scholarships to four high school seniors this year: Marvin Brown, Brentwood High; Kennedy Meadors, Brentwood High; Emma Steele, Page High; and Xavier Shaw, Battle Ground Academy. A total of $28,000 has been awarded to students since 2015 and AAHS extends its gratitude to all those who contributed.
This year AAHS will sponsor a best-dressed contest as was part of this year’s virtual Black-Tie Event. There will be a prize awarded to the best- dressed couple, the best-dressed single female and the best-dressed single male.
AAHS will accept six couples and three single male and three single female entries. Contact [email protected] in advance of the event (by Wednesday, July 14) in order to be listed as a contestant that night. The first six in the couples category and the first three in each single category will be accepted.
The community can contribute to this year’s effort by sponsoring, attending the event and making donations. Donations and proceeds from the scholarship event will go directly to the Tom Murdic Educational Scholarship Fund and is tax deductible. Currently, event sponsors are Buerger, Moseley and Carson, Middle Tenn. Electric, Atmos Energy and BrandMETTLE. Media sponsors are Franklin/Brentwood Home Page, Williamson Herald, Your Williamson Magazine. The Tennessean, Southern Exposure Magazine, , The Tennessee Tribune, PLA Media and WAKM Radio.
“Prom Night 2021 is a great opportunity for couples and individuals to get together for a night of food, fun, music and dancing, while contributing to a good and worthy cause,” McLemore said.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a social hour and cash bar. The prom will begin at 7 p.m. The cost to attend is $50 per ticket, or $300 for a table of six. AAHS is a 501(c)3 organization and donations are tax deductible. Checks should be made payable to the: African American Heritage Society, mail to P. O. Box 1053, Franklin, TN, 37065.
Tickets may be purchased online at mclemorehouse.com or contact Paulette Johnson at 615-243-7751 for tickets and ticket information and/or if you would like to make a donation to the scholarship fund.
Embassy Suites is located at 820 Crescent Centre Drive in Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.