In 2004, the Vanderbilt Dyer Observatory started hosting an event that would become one of the most coveted concert experiences in Brentwood.
Located at one of the highest hilltops in the city, the observatory looks out over the rolling hills and gives the perfect view of the city sky.
According to the website, The Bluebird on the Mountain concerts are scheduled around the sunsets at the observatory. On the front lawn, attendees can enjoy an evening of live music, a gorgeous sunset and stargazing. After the performance ends, guests are encouraged to take a look through the telescope at the night sky.
On Aug. 20 at 8 p.m., three Nashville singer/songwriters— Kelly Archer, Adam Hambrick and Gordie Sampson— will take to the stage. Tickets go on sale July 20 and typically sell out within minutes, so guests are encouraged to buy tickets as soon as they are live. The website says, “When ordering tickets, keep refreshing the page if you see ‘unavailable.’ Tickets are not officially sold out until you see ‘sold out.’”
Gates open at 6:00 p.m., two hours before the concert. During this time, guests can enjoy a picnic, enter raffles and try samples from the event’s sponsors. All are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, coolers, bug spray, food and non-alcoholic or alcoholic beverages. No pets are allowed.
The Vanderbilt Dyer Observatory is located at 1000 Oman Drive, Brentwood, TN 37027. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.
