Waves Inc. is inviting the community to its annual fundraising breakfast Tuesday, June 29, at the Williamson County Enrichment Center.
Titled Changing Lives by Making Waves, this year’s free event will show the community how lives are being changed by Waves Inc. through the support of the community, and attendees will hear personal accounts from families who have received services. The program begins at 7:30 a.m.
“Our Changing Lives by Making Waves annual breakfast is an opportunity to remind attendees that, after 48 years, we continue to make a positive impact with the families we support and invite our community supporters to learn about our programs and how they can become involved,” said Lance Jordan, Waves Inc. executive director.
Waves, Inc. serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through a range of services that includes early learning development, adult residential services, adult day centers, job coaching and employment opportunities. The annual fundraising breakfast is the primary fundraising event for Waves to support its programming.
The Waves Inc. breakfast will offer catering from Cracker Barrel. Those interested in attending can learn more and RSVP by going here.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available.
With 48 years of service, Waves Inc. is a nonprofit organization empowering individuals with intellectual and development disabilities in Williamson County. Through early learning and adult services, Waves serves over 1,000 individuals every year with the mission to empower individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities to progress toward their full potential.
