The countdown to the 25th annual Chukkers for Charity is now in days as the fundraising polo match is scheduled for Saturday at Riverview Farm in Franklin.
Benefiting Rochelle Center and Saddle Up!, the Chukkers event will include entertainment from Layla Tucker and Johnny & the Devil’s Box. Gates open at 1 p.m.
“We are honored to have the very talented Layla Tucker singing the national anthem this year," said Debbie Chadwick, president of Rochelle Center. “It will be a performance to remember as we honor those from 9/11 and celebrate the great support from our community to better the programs at Rochelle Center and Saddle Up!”
In the past Chukkers for Charity featured one large hospitality tent for sponsors and patrons. This year the event is offering individual tents to host 10 guests for sponsors and patrons, lining the edge of the polo field so all guests experience a front row seat.
“This year’s event will bring a breath of fresh air to the history of Chukkers for Charity,” Saddle Up! Executive Director Audrey Kidd said. “From the incredible halftime show featuring Johnny & the Devil’s Box with dancers on the field, Co-chair Matt Paco leading a moment of silence remembering 9/11 and several surprises throughout the venue, it’s sure to be unforgettable experience.”
Visit http://www.chukkersforcharity.net/ for more information.
