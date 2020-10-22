Mercy Community Healthcare will host its fourth annual Fall Fundraising Dinner Friday, Nov. 6, at 7:30 p.m. through a virtual program on YouTube.
According to a press release from the nonprofit, the event is crucial for raising much-needed funds for Mercy’s mental health services, which include counseling and psychiatry.
The program will center on the subject of mental health in a changing society. Keynote speakers — Dr. Tom Starling and Dr. Desireè Kelly of Mental Health America of the MidSouth — will discuss what they are seeing in regards to mental health and how practicing self-care and gratitude can help.
To highlight how Mercy is making a difference in the mental health needs of Middle Tennesseans, Chief Behavioral Health Officer Jonathan Boye will introduce one of his clients who will share how Mercy’s services have changed his life.
“At a time where many people are experiencing pain and heartache, we are here to share a story of hope,” Boye said. “I’ve seen the positive effects that counseling and self-care can have in a person’s life, and I’m excited for attendees to hear a firsthand account of how Mercy has made a difference. His story is powerful and inspiring.”
The program will also include music by internationally acclaimed artist John Angotti, an update from Mercy’s CEO, Cindy Siler, as well as an online auction that will go live Tuesday, Oct. 27, and conclude at the end of the program.
Ticket and sponsorship packages are now available
Partner in Faith – $800
Eight tickets, meal for eight (includes dinner and wine; meal pick-up at Daily Dish) and verbal mention during event
Partner in Compassion – $100
One individual ticket and meal for one (includes dinner; meal pick-up at Daily Dish)
Partner in Spirit – $35
One virtual ticket to attend, no meal included
Sponsorship packages include the Partner in Mercy package ($5,000) and the Partner in Hope package ($2,500).
To purchase tickets or learn more details about sponsorships and the event, visit mercytn.org/falldinner.
Mercy offers individual counseling, family and marriage counseling, psychiatric services, school-based counseling, group therapy and play therapy, among other services. Mercy accepts TennCare (Medicaid), CoverKids, Medicare and most commercial insurance plans.
A discounted self-pay program is available to uninsured and underinsured patients or anyone who needs it. This program is based on family size and income.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.