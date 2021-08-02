Deborah Varallo, president of the Varallo Public Relations firm she founded 30 years ago, will be the featured speaker at next Tuesday’s FrankTalks lecture at the Eastern Flank Park event facility in Franklin.
Hosted by Franklin Tomorrow, the hour-long program titled "Networking Lessons Learned from a Pandemic" will feature Varallo’s leading networking strategies. She is known throughout Middle Tennessee as a top networker.
Deborah founded Varallo Public Relations, a full-service marketing, social media, public relations and crisis management firm in 1991. VPR provides support to professional firms such as architects, engineers, contractors, and the legal, financial and health care industries. She has been featured in local, regional and national publications, such as Fortune, Entrepreneurial and Bloomberg magazines.
Some of Varallo’s honors include Nashville Post’s In Charge, Nashville Post All-Star Board, Society of Fellows for TEDxNashville, YWCA of Middle Tennessee as Woman of Achievement and Nashville Business Journal as Women of Influence.
FrankTalks is presented monthly by Williamson Medical Center and Renasant Bank.
Eastern Flank Park is located at 1368 Eastern Flank Circle. The morning starts with a 30-minute coffee social at 9 and the program at 9:30.
Click here to register for the event.
