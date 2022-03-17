Three people worth knowing in 2022 will lead the panel discussion for the upcoming FrankTalks scheduled for Monday at 9:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Franklin.
Hosted by Franklin Tomorrow and moderated by its executive director, Mindy Tate, March’s FrankTalks was delayed a week from its usual second Monday of the month slot because so many have been out this week on spring break. Monday’s theme is, appropriately, “People to Know,” with the program featuring business and community leaders in Williamson County.
Panelists are:
• Jeff Friedman, general manager of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home;
• Chad Gray, Williamson County election administrator; and
• Heidi Hood, managing director of the Downtown Franklin Association of the Heritage Foundation.
FrankTalks will begin at 9 a.m. with coffee and socializing, and the program goes from 9:30 to 10:30.
FrankTalks is presented monthly in partnership with Renasant Bank and Franklin Tomorrow's sustaining partner, Williamson Medical Center.
