Two newcomers to Franklin and Williamson County and one longtime resident will tell their stories Monday when FrankTalks is held at the Williamson campus of Columbia State Community College in Franklin.
Featuring a panel of “People to Know,” the program hosted by Franklin Tomorrow will get underway at 9 a.m. with a coffee social, to be followed by the speakers at 9:30.
It’s a diverse group of guests headlining the December FrankTalks, featuring longtime resident Diane Harsha, who hiked the Appalachian Trail and wrote a book about it; Jacquie Jordan, who moved to downtown Franklin with her husband in May and is working on a TEDx Franklin for next spring; and Maureen Thornton, who came to Franklin in July after she was named the new CEO of Visit Franklin.
Harsha retired as a special agent of the FBI in 2014. Her book, Sticks and Stones: How to Hike the Appalachian Trail in Thirteen Years, was published by Scribe Media in June this year. This book tells her story of walking 2,200 miles, one section at a time, from Georgia to Maine when she could take the time away from the demands of her career and the responsibilities to her family.
Jordan is planning for Franklin’s first TEDx to be staged at some time in March. It will feature 12 speakers, most of whom are residents of Williamson County. They will each speak between 12-18 minutes on the theme Good Vibrations, sharing stories that are inspirational and spark conversation without being controversial.
A veteran of the tourism industry and strategic destination marketing, Thornton came to Franklin from Houston, where she was vice president of Strategic Tourism Initiatives at Visit Houston. She was selected by the Visit Franklin board of directors following a national search.
FrankTalks is presented monthly by Franklin Tomorrow with support from its sustaining partner, Williamson Medical Center, and presenting partner, Renasant Bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.