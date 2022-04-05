Ondrea Johnson and her staff at the new Williamson County Animal Center will lead the discussion at Monday’s FrankTalks lecture to be held at the facility located at 1006 Grigsby-Hayes Court off what was formerly Old Charlotte Pike.
The group is expected to speak to how the transition from the former center is progressing since the new one opened in February. Johnson, who has been director of WCAC for nearly four years, said one of the goals for the 35,000-square-foot facility is to it make it more community-oriented. Hosting Franklin Tomorrow’s FrankTalks for April is a step in that direction.
The panel discussion gets underway at 9:30 a.m. and is preceded by a coffee social at 9. Attendees are asked to make donations, and the center’s wish list can be found by going here. Feel free to bring your donated items to FrankTalks or have them shipped directly to WCAC.
Franklin Tomorrow is presented monthly in partnership with Renasant Bank and Franklin Tomorrow's sustaining partner, Williamson Medical Center.
Coffee is provided by The Good Food Group.
Click here to register for the event.
