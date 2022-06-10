For a change this month, FrankTalks might be known as FrankWalks.
The staff at Franklin Tomorrow, which hosts the monthly lecture at various locations throughout the city, is recommending that attendees dress appropriately for the outdoors and to wear comfortable shoes for a walk that will close out the session.
June is National Great Outdoors month, so Franklin Tomorrow will be departing from its usual type of venue by holding FrankTalks outside at the Aspen Grove Park Pavilion located at 3200 Aspen Grove Drive in Franklin.
Guests will hear from the city of Franklin Parks department on upcoming summer activities, as well as learn about the proposed Ellie G's Dream World inclusive playground. There will also be reps on hand from Bike Walk Franklin to offer Bicycle Safety 101. Afterwards, attendees are invited to walk the .8-mile paved walking trail around the park.
This is a family-friendly event, so children and grandchildren are invited.
FrankTalks will start at 9 a.m. with a 30-minute coffee social, and the program will get underway at 9:30 a.m. followed by the walk.
This family- and pet-friendly event is free for the community.
FrankTalks is presented by Williamson Medical Center and Renasant Bank.
Click here for more information and to register.
