Tennessee Kids Belong, a Franklin-based nonprofit committed to ending the foster care crisis across the state, will be hosting an online panel discussion Wednesday, June 24, for anyone interested in learning more about the foster care system and specifics on how they might get involved.
The organization hosted many virtual panels in May, featuring families and social workers sharing their stories and answering questions that often get asked from people who are considering fostering:
- “Can I do this if I’m single?”
- “How will this impact my biological kids?”
- “What if my spouse isn’t on board yet?”
There will be two sessions, one at noon and the other at 7 p.m. Click here to register for the noon session and here to register for the evening session.
Kristin Allender, executive director of Tennessee Kids Belong, has said the coronavirus pandemic has been especially difficult for the foster care system. Among the concerns are that children have been more at risk for abuse, and fewer people are becoming foster parents.
“The state is needing foster parents now more than ever to be certified and ready to open their homes this fall,” Allender said in an email.
She pointed to a recent article in the New York Times that revealed nationwide abuse reporting is down 51%.
“In Tennessee, it’s approximately 30%, which is so scary,” Allender added. “We know it’s not because the abuse isn’t happening, but because there aren’t enough safe eyes on the children right now.”
Attendees at the Zoom webinars can ask questions anonymously as well as hear others’ experiences.
“Getting these questions answered is so convenient and helpful to families on the fence, or just starting to explore the idea,” Allender said. “There is zero commitment and can be done from the comfort of your own home!”
