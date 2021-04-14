The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County will be holding its next installment of the 2021 Warwick Lecture Series Thursday, April 22, at 6 p.m.
Named in honor of county historian Rick Warwick, the quarterly event is free and open to the public.
The featured guest speaker will be Ashley Bouknight-Claybrooks, senior manager for the American Association for State and Local History (AASLH) in Nashville. Bouknight-Claybrooks will present on Interpreting American Slavery at Historic Sites.
Prior to her role at the AASLH, Bouknight-Claybrooks was the senior curator at Andrew Jackson's Hermitage. Before arriving in Nashville, she served as a community educator and museum consultant for various museums, historic sites and neighborhood history projects in the Southeast. She received her Master of Arts in Public History and a Certificate in Museum Management from the University of South Carolina and a Bachelor of Arts in Historic Preservation and Community Planning from the College of Charleston.
She received a Ph.D. in Public History Program from Middle Tennessee State University. Her research focuses on collections management theory, intersectionality and inclusivity in museums and community outreach.
"Choosing to create an inclusive interpretation of slavery at historic sites addresses the difficult questions and how preservation of our past informs the interpretation of our collective story,” said Rachael Harrell Finch, Heritage Foundation senior director of preservation and education.
“It may seem more comfortable to ignore or soften the retelling of slavery's difficult history and its significant impacts on the lives of African Americans at historic sites, but through archaeology, available primary sources and oral histories, sites have an opportunity to shed light on the human experience of slavery and encourage engagement with descendant communities to help tell these impactful stories.”
Devised as an outreach initiative of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, the Warwick Lecture Series was created to educate community members about history, architecture, preservation and authors. With the participation of Bouknight-Claybrooks, the tradition of esteemed guest lecturers who are willing to share their expertise with friends of the Heritage Foundation and beyond continues.
This Warwick Series Lecture event will be held virtually online and is free to anyone who registers.
Details on how to join the meeting will be sent to all registered attendees prior to the event. To register, visit www.williamsonheritage.org/events.
