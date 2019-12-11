Franklin Police have released the names of the mother and son who were found shot to death in their Franklin home Tuesday evening.
The bodies of Rachel Narancich, 43, and her 12-year-old son, Asher Narancich, were discovered by a family member, who called 911 at 5:25 Tuesday to report the incident.
According to a release sent by Lt. Charles Warner of the Franklin Police Department, officers were called to the home in the 300 block of Mealer Street in Franklin’s Hurstbourne Park subdivision. They found the two bodies inside the home and both had been shot.
Warner said nothing indicates there is an at-large suspect. Detectives are continuing their investigation to determine what exactly happened.
“As a dad & husband, I simply cannot imagine the pain of the Narancich family,” Warner said on his Twitter account. “Let’s be earnestly praying for them in the tough days ahead.”
He provided a link to a resource parents can use in helping their own kids affected by the tragedy.
Asher was a student at Page Middle School, where Principle Eric Lifsey said counselors were on call for students and staff who might need them.
“Asher had only been a student in our school for a short time, but he was a kind young man who was well liked by his teachers and his peers,” Lifsey said in a statement released by Williamson County Schools. “Asher always had a smile on his face and was happy and upbeat. He loved being at school and being around his friends."
“We have additional counselors at school for students and staff to help them cope with this loss.”
WCS Superintendent Jason Golden added: “Our thoughts are with the Narancich family. I can’t imagine the pain they are experiencing. On behalf of Williamson County Schools, we send our condolences to them during this difficult time.”
