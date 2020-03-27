Happy Spring! Leaves are emerging, flowers are blooming and grass is growing in leaps and bounds all over neighborhoods in Middle Tennessee.
This season has started the same as it always has where nature and the calendar are concerned, but quite differently for humans as we are all in the process of washing our hands more than ever before and practicing a new thing called “social distancing.”
With so much content available regarding the coronavirus and current financial situations of our country and communities, I would like to thank you for taking some time to check in here for some valuable real estate information.
Just a few short weeks ago, financial markets were climbing, unemployment was low and businesses in our area and across the country were thriving. Today, through no fault of our own, we are being forced to make different decisions based on current financial and social situations. I believe it is important to remember that although this is the current status in our communities, it is temporary. This market decline is different from that of 2008 when the cause of losses were financially-based. Keep in mind, real estate is the safest investment, it will not drop in value over night. Financial experts agree that our economy is stronger than it has ever been and businesses and markets will rebound once the virus and our social distancing ends and people can re-enter the workforce and marketplace.
In the meantime, if you were thinking of buying, selling or refinancing, now is still a good time to take some action! As you practice social distancing, this time can be used to work as a family unit to declutter, paint and tidy up around your home. If your neighbors are doing the same, imagine how nice the neighborhood and homes will look to potential buyers! Newly introduced lower interest rates and other mortgage incentives will be around for a few months as the economy returns to previous levels of productivity. Many were already working on tax preparation so if you want to refinance much of the paperwork needed may still be close at hand!
First and foremost, I hope you and your loved ones are staying safe and well during this time. If you have any questions regarding current market conditions in your area or other real estate issues that may be affecting you, please don’t hesitate to contact me to discuss your specific needs and possible solutions!
..."You've Got A Friend in Real Estate"
Jarod Tanksley 615.403.8265
www.BrentwoodandBeyond.com (more Blogs and Featured Listings)
Brentview Realty 615.373.2814
