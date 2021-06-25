There is much to be learned from the rise and fall of Kaidon Salter.
In the span of six months, the freshman quarterback went from a presumed frontrunner for the Tennessee Volunteers starting QB job to being dismissed from the program altogether. His dismissal stems from his latest arrest following a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge.
"Kaidon Salter has been dismissed from our football program," the university said in a statement to GoVols247. "We wish Kaidon and his family all the best in his future endeavors."
Salter and fellow freshman Amari McNeill were stopped around 3 a.m. last Saturday for broken taillights and a tinted license plate cover. But university police found a bag of marijuana close to the vehicle, which Salter admitted to police he instructed McNeill to throw out of the vehicle.
It’s his second off-the-field incident since arriving on campus in January. Salter was also arrested in March for his role in an on-campus incident involving an assault and burglary. He was only 17 at the time, so he was not named in the police report, but he was suspended before being reinstated earlier this month.
A four-star recruit from Cedar Hill, Texas, Salter was expected to compete for UT’s starting quarterback job under first-year head coach Josh Heupel. However, Salter wore out his welcome after blowing his second chance. Heupel clearly decided the off-field headaches that Salter caused canceled out any potential he showed.
Heupel, who is tasked with rebuilding a UT program left in shambles after the Jeremy Pruitt debacle, is clearly content moving forward with the four QBs he has left. They are Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker, Michigan transfer Joe Milton, 2020 four-star Harrison Bailey and sophomore Brian Maurer.
