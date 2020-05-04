The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is beginning a new digital learning series Tuesday that will focus on turf management, from best practices for sports fields to an overview of disease control.
The free series will consist of a live webinar on the first Tuesday of each month from May through October, featuring the latest research from faculty, staff and students in the UT Turfgrass Science and Management Program. Each webinar will be live from 10:30-11 a.m., and they will also be recorded and archived for later viewing. There is no cost to attend.
Continued education units from the Golf Course Superintendents Association and Sports Turf Managers Association will be offered for live webinars. Additionally, pesticide recertification points for Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina, Mississippi and Texas applicators will be available on live webinars.
“We are excited to expand learning opportunities to the many individuals working in the turf industry,” says Jim Brosnan, series organizer and professor in the UT Department of Plant Sciences. “We think that by delivering our research directly to interested viewers, we can better help them address turf management concerns.”
Session topics are as follows:
May 5 – Introduction to Tennessee Turf Tuesdays and Poa Control Wrap Up
June 2 – Integrated Management Practices for Sports Fields
July 7 – Have You Considered BlueMuda?
Aug. 4 – Zoysiagrass for Golf and Sports Turf: What’s Possible?
Sept. 1 – Disease Control Overview 2020
Oct. 6 – Herbicide Programs for Tennessee: Lessons Learned and the Road Ahead
To see more details on digital learning sessions, register for webinars, or view archived webinars, visit the Tennessee Turf Tuesday website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.