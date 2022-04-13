The Tennessee Lady Vols have a rich history of sending players to the WNBA.
Rae Burrell is the latest UT prospect to join the pro ranks after being drafted No. 9 overall by the Los Angeles Sparks on Monday night.
She’s the second Lady Vols player drafted under head coach Kellie Harper and the second consecutive to be taken in the first round, joining Rennia Davis, who was taken No. 9 overall by the Minnesota Lynx last year.
It’s the first time Tennessee has had back-to-back first-round picks since Loree Moore and Tye’Sha Fluker in 2005 and 2006. Tennessee now has 44 players drafted, including 19 first-round picks.
"It's probably one of the best days of my life," Burrell said. "My heart was beating almost out of my chest. I was trying to focus on my breathing because I didn't want to freak out. I was just overwhelmed with joy and happiness that my name was called. I just feel so blessed to be in this position."
In four seasons with UT, Burrell started 47 of 110 games, averaging 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. She reached double-digit scoring in 59 of those games, including 13 with 20 points or more and three double-doubles. Burrell was a second team All-SEC selection in 2020-21.
Burrell is the fifth UT player drafted by the Sparks, joining Cierra Burdick (2015), Candace Parker (2008), Shannon Bobbitt (2008) and Sidney Spencer (2007).
“Rae Burrell is a player we’ve been scouting for several years,” Sparks GM/head coach Derek Fisher said. “Her length, versatility and ability to play multiple positions will be valuable for us as we continue to build our roster. We’re excited to add Rae to the LA Sparks organization.”
North Florida guard and Blackman High School alum Jazz Bond was also drafted, picked 31th overall pick by the Dallas Wings.
The first UNF player ever drafted, Bond averaged 15.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.2 assists per game in 103 games in four seasons with the Ospreys.
"Ever since I was little I've dreamed of this very moment," Bond said. "I am very blessed that all of my hard work and dedication to the game has paid off. I wouldn't be in this position without God, my family, coaches and friends who have supported me throughout my career."
Bond is the UNF career leader in blocks (274), rebounds (812) and made free throws (280). Her list of accomplishments includes ASUN Co-Defensive Player of the Year (2021), first team All-ASUN selection (2020, 2021), ASUN Defensive Player of the Year (2020) and All-ASUN second team selection (2019, 2020).
