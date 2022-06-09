Collegiate Baseball Newspaper released its Freshmen All-America team on Wednesday morning, and the Middle Tennessee area was well represented.
The No. 1-ranked Tennessee Volunteers placed three on the team, followed by two from Vanderbilt and one from Lipscomb. Vols pitcher Chase Burns was named Co-Freshman of the Year along with N.C. State designated hitter Tommy White.
Below is the full list of Middle Tennessee honorees:
Drew Beam, RHP, Tennessee
2022 stats: 8-1, 2.72 ERA, 62 Ks, .186 opp. batting average, 76 IP, 16 GP, 15 GS
Beam, a Blackman High grad, was named the SEC Freshman of the Year, in addition to being a second team All-SEC selection and named to the SEC All-Freshman team. He tied for second-most wins in the SEC, and he ranked second in the conference in opponent batting average and fourth in ERA.
Blake Burke, 1B, Tennessee
2022 stats: .341 AVG, 31 H, 30 R, 14 HR, 32 RBIs, .857 SLG%, 1.000 FLD%
Burke led the Vols in on-base percentage (.483) and slugging percentage while finishing fifth on the team in home runs.
Chase Burns, RHP, Tennessee
2022 stats: 8-1, 2.69 ERA, 98 Ks, .216 opp. batting average, 73.2 IP, 16 GP, 13 GS
Burns, a Beech High School alum, was named a third team All-American by Collegiate Baseball, as well as a second team All-SEC selection and he was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. He tied for the second-most wins in the SEC, and he finished third in the conference in ERA, fifth in strikeouts and seventh in opponent batting average.
Devin Futrell, LHP, Vanderbilt
2022 stats: 9-3, 3.41 ERA, 64 Ks, .225 opp. batting average, 63.1 P, 14 GP, 13 GS
Futrell impressed in his first postseason start, throwing six scoreless innings with four strikeouts and just five hits allowed in a win over Oregon State that sent the Commodores to the Corvallis Region final. He finished tied for the most wins in the SEC and ranked eighth in the conference in ERA and ninth in opponent batting average.
Carter Holton, LHP, Vanderbilt
2022 stats: 8-4, 3.14 ERA, 97 Ks, .192 opp. batting average, 80.1 IP, 15 GP, 15 GS
Holton was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, was the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week twice and Co-Pitcher of the Week once. He finished tied for the second-most wins in the SEC, and he ranked second in the conference in batters struck out looking (32), third in opponent batting average and sixth in strikeouts and ERA.
Caleb Ketchup, SS, Lipscomb
2022 stats: .284 AVG, 59 H, 49 R, 5 HR, 24 RBIs, 32 SB, .428 SLG%, .938 FLD%
Ketchup was named to the ASUN All-Freshmen Team, and he was tabbed the ASUN Defensive Player of the Year. He had 69 putouts and was a part of 22 double plays this season, and he led the ASUN with 32 stolen bases.
