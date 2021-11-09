V and V Vietnamese Cuisine opened their doors in Brentwood on Saturday, bringing fresh and authentic Vietnamese food to a table near you.
The restaurant is located at 214 Ward Circle and is open from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday.
Their menu includes spring rolls, crab rangoon, a variety of pho and rice vermicelli, thai green tea, beer and more, using fresh vegetables, authentic imported noodles and literally putting more than 20 hours into preparing some of the dishes.
Wendy Nguyen Immigrated to the United States in 1992 where she brought with her memories of cooking since she was a little girl in Saigon, Vietnam, where her mother worked in a restaurant and taught Nguyen the skills and sparked a self-described passion.
She had a career as a manicurist when she decided it was time to chase her dream of opening a restaurant, and nearly opened a restaurant in Franklin in the spring of 2020, which was paused when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.
That pause has now been lifted as Nguyen is a co-owner in her first restaurant and runs the daily operations with the help of family members.
Her cooking has always been for her family and friends at parties, special occasions and just in life in general, noting that food plays an important role in Vietnamese community and culture. Now, she’s cooking for customers, adding that she’s still using one important ingredient -- love.
“I want to do good, authentic, fresh Vietnamese food, and I want Americans to know about our culture and real Vietnamese food,” Nguyen said. “When I introduce a bowl of pho to a customer, I know for sure that I put my heart into it.”
More information about V and V Vietnamese Cuisine can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.