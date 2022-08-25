The Brentwood City Commission seat left open following the death of longtime Commissioner Regina Smithson will be filled by way of a special election early next year.
Smithson died on July 23 and was honored by her fellow commissioners two days later during their July 25 meeting.
The date for that special election has not been determined and will be announced by the Williamson County Election Commission.
The winner of that election will serve the remainder of Smithson's term which is set to expire in 2025.
"Under our charter, there's a 90-day period that we have to wait before we can ask the election commission to set that date," Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar told the Commission, adding that they expect the special election to take place in the second week of January.
The city and the election commission are expected to have more details about the special election, including filing dates for candidates in late October 2022.
The motion to hold the election was passed unanimously by the city commission, with the exception of Commissioner Anne Dunn who was not present at the meeting.
The entire meeting can be viewed online here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.