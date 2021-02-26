Williamson County Schools has received more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, enabling those employees who had to cancel Saturday appointments to register again for time slots next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The district was scheduled to receive 2,000 vaccines to cover appointments Thursday through Saturday taking place this week at Independence High School. However, the Tennessee Department of Health sent only half the amount, and while those who were scheduled for the shots Thursday and Friday could proceed, those who registered for Saturday had their dates canceled.
Teachers and other staff and employees began scheduling late Friday afternoon.
Employees of the Franklin Special School District are still on for getting their first dose of the vaccine on March 6 and the second on March 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.